Brie Larson to star in, produce Apple drama series 'Lessons in Chemistry'

The series 'Lessons in Chemistry' is based on an upcoming novel from author and science writer Bonnie Garmus. Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich) is adapting the novel and will serve as showrunner.

Published: 23rd January 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Brie Larson

Brie Larson in Avengers: Endgame. (Photo: Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Brie Larson is set to star in and be the executive producer for Apple TV Plus series 'Lessons in Chemistry'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple's TV+ platform has given a straight-to-series order to the project, which it landed in a highly competitive situation.

The 'Captain Marvel' star Larson is also attached to another Apple series, a CIA drama based on the experiences of real-life agency operative Amaryllis Fox. Apple gave that project a straight-to-series order back in 2019.

The series 'Lessons in Chemistry' is based on an upcoming novel from author and science writer Bonnie Garmus. Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich) is adapting the novel and will serve as showrunner.

The series is set in the early 1960s and centres on Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dreams of being a scientist are rebuffed by a society that still deems a woman's place is in the home.

When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she takes a job hosting a TV cooking show. She then sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives, and the men who are suddenly listening - more than recipes, while craving a return to the lab.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Lessons in Chemistry' is being produced by Apple Studios. They also have an added slate of projects that also includes limited series 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey 'and feature films 'Kitbag', 'Emancipation' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon', among others.

Grant and Larson will executive produce with Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films.

