'Grease' prequel 'Rise of The Pink Ladies' greenlit at Paramount Plus 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streamer Paramount Plus has handed a series order for "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies", an upcoming spin-off show to 1978 classic "Grease".

The 10-episode series, which comes from Paramount Television Studios, is written by creator Annabel Oakes, reported Variety.

"Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" is set four years before the original "Grease", which featured John Travolta as Danny Zuko, a rough-and-tumble greaser, and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson.

"Before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcast girls dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever," the official plotline for the spin-off show read.

The musical comedy series will highlight the rise of the original four Pink Ladies -- Rizzo, Jan, Marty and Frenchy -- long before they had to whip into shape the clean-cut new girl from Australia.

Oakes will also serve as showrunner as well as executive producer alongside Marty Bowen and Erik Feig.