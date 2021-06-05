STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Actor Blake Lively to headline 'We Used to Live Here' on Netflix

The novella follows a homeowner who finds herself interrupted during move-in by the arrival of a nuclear family of strangers.

Published: 05th June 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Blake Lively

Hollywood actress Blake Lively (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Blake Lively will play the lead role in the adaptation of "We Used to Live Here", a psychological thriller novella by Marcus Kliewer.

According to Deadline, streaming giant Netflix has made a deal for the screen rights to the novella which was published on Reddit.

The novella follows a homeowner who finds herself interrupted during move-in by the arrival of a nuclear family of strangers.

The family just wants to take a look around the old place, they explain; they used to live there, after all.

After making the extremely ill-advised decision to let them in, the homeowner and her girlfriend find themselves snowed in with the family during a blizzard.

Lively will also produce the movie along with Kate Vorhoff through her B for Effort banner.

Ground Control Entertainment's Scott Glassgold, and 6th & Idaho's Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan are the other producers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hollywood Blake Lively Netflix We Used to Live Here
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp