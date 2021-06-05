Actor Blake Lively to headline 'We Used to Live Here' on Netflix

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Blake Lively will play the lead role in the adaptation of "We Used to Live Here", a psychological thriller novella by Marcus Kliewer.

According to Deadline, streaming giant Netflix has made a deal for the screen rights to the novella which was published on Reddit.

The novella follows a homeowner who finds herself interrupted during move-in by the arrival of a nuclear family of strangers.

The family just wants to take a look around the old place, they explain; they used to live there, after all.

After making the extremely ill-advised decision to let them in, the homeowner and her girlfriend find themselves snowed in with the family during a blizzard.

Lively will also produce the movie along with Kate Vorhoff through her B for Effort banner.

Ground Control Entertainment's Scott Glassgold, and 6th & Idaho's Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan are the other producers.