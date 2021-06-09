Eiza Gonzalez roped in to headline 'Wolf Country'

By Express News Service

Hollywood actress Eiza Gonzalez is all set to headline the upcoming thriller movie Wolf Country, which will be directed by Jennifer Fox, with a script by Peter Begler. Described as a ‘muscular thriller’, Wolf Country is said to be in the vein of the 2016’s Jeff Bridges Western Hell or High Water.

A young deputy finds herself shunned by her entire community after she implicates her town’s beloved sheriff, who also happens to be her father, while uncovering a large drug haul.

Things take a worse turn when he escapes custody and flees into the rugged Colorado wilderness.