'Loki' actor Tom Hiddleston expresses love for Shah Rukh Khan, Chennai in new video

The video, posted on the official Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar, shows Hiddleston playing the game of Word Association.

Published: 09th June 2021 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Hiddleston in a still from Disney Plus series 'Loki', in which he reprises his eponymous role of the God of Mischief from MCU

Tom Hiddleston in a still from Disney Plus series 'Loki', in which he reprises his eponymous role of the God of Mischief from MCU (Photo | YouTube Screengab)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has another fan in "Loki" star Tom Hiddleston, who gushed about the actor in a special video for his fans in India.

The video, posted on the official Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar, shows Hiddleston playing the game of Word Association.

When asked about his first thought on India, the British star said, "Shah Rukh Khan".

He referred to the Bollywood superstar again when the word "Bollywood" came up.

The 40-year-old actor also revealed that he has a special connection with the city of Chennai.

"Chennai. My akka (elder sister) lives there. She used to live there. And I have been there a few times. Chennai is great," Hiddleston said.

The actor currently stars in Disney Plus series "Loki", in which he reprises his eponymous role of the God of Mischief from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Hiddleston previously played Loki in six MCU movies -- "Thor" (2011), "The Avengers" (2012), "Thor: The Dark World" (2013), "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017), "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018), and "Endgame" (2019).

ALSO READ | 'His vulnerabilities make him relatable': Tom Hiddleston on Loki's successful MCU journey

Though Loki died in the "Infinity War", the series begins by showing the character being stuck at Time Variance Authority (TVA), a fictional organisation that monitors timeline in the Marvel comics.

Created by Michael Waldron, the show is directed by "Sex Education" fame Kate Herron and executive produced by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.

Also starring Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, "Loki" started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from Wednesday.

