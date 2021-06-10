'Stranger Things' season 4 adds new recurring cast members

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Netflix's insanely popular series 'Stranger Things' is beefing up its cast as it heads into season four. The show has recently added four new reoccurring stars.

As per Variety, the hit Netflix series has cast Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien. The new season is currently in production in Atlanta.

McNulty will play Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes.

Truitt will play Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life, until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control.

Ting Chen will play Ms Kelly, a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students, especially those struggling the most.

Van Dien will play Chrissy, Hawkins' High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.

The four new additions join series leads Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery.

Priah Ferguson was also upped to series regular status on the show for season four. In September, it was announced that eight others had joined the cast this season, including horror legend Robert Englund.

'Stranger Things' was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment as well as Iain Paterson.

Netflix is yet to set a return date for the series, whose third season debuted in July 2019, though it has released a creepy teaser trailer for season four.