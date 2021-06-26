STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actress Juno Temple boards Paramount series 'The Offer'

The Offer, a 10-episode limited series will tell the story of how Oscar-winning producer Albert S Ruddy (Miles Teller) produced The Godfather back in 1972.

Published: 26th June 2021

Actress Juno Temple (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actor Juno Temple is the latest addition to the cast of The Offer, the Paramount Plus series which recounts the making of one of the most popular movies of all time, The Godfather.

Along with Teller, the series will star Matthew Goode as producer Robert Evans, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola.Temple is all set to star as Bettye McCartt, Ruddy’s assistant and a powerhouse in her own right.

Nikki Toscano and Michael Toklin are co-writing the series and also serving as executive producers, with Toscano also serving as showrunner. Dexter Fletcher is attached to direct a few episodes in addition to executive producing the series along with Leslie Greif, Ruddy, and Teller. Paramount Television Studios will produce.

Temple is currently appearing in the critically-acclaimed series Ted Lasso. Her other TV roles include Vinyl, Little Birds, and Dirty John. On the film side, she is known for starring in titles like Maleficent, Atonement, and Palmer.

