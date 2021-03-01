STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Actor Sean Penn's hair at Golden Globes trends on social media

Some viewers found the actor's appearance to be somewhat relatable, saying he "is also all of us [right now] if we were forced to put on a tux."

Published: 01st March 2021 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Sean Penn at Golden Globes 2021. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Sean Penn's hairstyle has once again gone viral following his appearance at Sunday's Golden Globes.

According to Fox News, the 60-year-old actor appeared during the award ceremony to discuss the work being done to combat the coronavirus pandemic by CORE, the relief organization founded by Penn.

Viewers couldn't help but comment on the actor's hairstyle on Twitter.

"I'm a fan of Sean Penn but not a fan of the hairstyle," said one person.

"Sean Penn went to his hairstylist and said, 'Give me the Operation guy,'" said a viewer in reference to the board game 'Operation.'

"Congratulations to Sean Penn for his role as 'all of The Three Stooges,'" joked another.

Asked a third: "Why does Sean Penn look like he drank from the wrong grail."

"Please give a golden globe to whoever let Sean Penn look like this on national TV," added yet another.

Some viewers found the actor's appearance to be somewhat relatable, saying he "is also all of us [right now] if we were forced to put on a tux."

"Sean Penn looked exactly how I'd look if I was forced to dress up during a [pandemic]," said another.

Meanwhile, another said, "Sean Penn could really care less about any one's opinion on his hair. That is what makes him so unique."

Late last year, fans took note of Penn's hairstyle during a television appearance for chat show 'Morning Joe.'

After comments about his unruly look went viral online, the Oscar-winner took to Twitter to address it.

"If you think my hair goes wild on Morning Joe when hacked by Russians (allegedly), you should see how much wilder it goes when peeps donate to @COREResponse," he wrote at the time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sean Penn Golden Globes
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp