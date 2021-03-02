STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Blackpink's Rose to release solo project

The 24-year-old singer, whose real name is Roseanne Park, shared two posters with the date and hashtags #TEASERPOSTER #20210312 #RELEASE on Instagram on Monday.

Published: 02nd March 2021 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

The New Zealand-born Korean singer gave a sneak preview of her individual stint during January's livestream concert.

The New Zealand-born Korean singer gave a sneak preview of her individual stint during January's livestream concert. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Singer-songwriter Rose, a member of the popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, is set to release her solo debut project on March 12.

The 24-year-old singer, whose real name is Roseanne Park, shared two posters with the date and hashtags #TEASERPOSTER #20210312 #RELEASE on Instagram on Monday.

The title is yet to be revealed but one of the stills show Rose in a flowing, red dress walking amid smoke, with words -- "No Way Out" and "You Are Now..." visible through the haze.

The New Zealand-born Korean singer gave a sneak preview of her individual stint during January's livestream concert, The Show, during which she performed the song "Gone".

Other Blackpink members have also trying their hand at stand-alone projects in music and on television.

While Jennie made her solo debut with the single "Solo" in 2018, Lisa currently serves as a mentor on the dance reality series "Youth With You Season 2", streaming on Chinese streamer iQIYI.

Meanwhile, Jisoo is set to make her debut as a lead in the upcoming JTBC drama "Snowdrop" alongside "Something in the Rain" star Jung Hae-in.

As Blackpink, the quartet released their debut album, simply titled 'The Album', last year.

The group was formed by YG Entertainment in 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rose Korean songs Blackpink
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
India will invest USD 82 billion in port projects by 2035: PM Narendra Modi
'Baarack' finally gets a haircut: Wild sheep with 35 kg coat of wool rescued in Australia
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp