Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, BTS, and more to perform at Grammys 2021

Dua Lipa, Ricch and Swift are among this year's top nominees, with six nods each, while pop star Beyonce is leading the list with nine nominations.

Published: 08th March 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Korean pop band BTS

Korean pop band BTS (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The Recording Academy has announced the names of the artistes set to perform at the 63rd Grammy Awards and the list includes big wigs of music industry like Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles, Chris Martin, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish.

The full performance lineup of the 2021 ceremony, which was uploaded on the official website of Grammy Awards, also feature Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, singers Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard and Miranda Lambert.

According to the press release, "Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all." Rapper Lil Baby, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch will also perform.

Dua Lipa, Ricch and Swift are among this year's top nominees, with six nods each, while pop star Beyonce is leading the list with nine nominations.

The ceremony, scheduled to be held on March 14, will take at the Los Angeles Convention Center with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Other venues will be used for the reading of nominations and announcement of winners in various categories.

Trevor Noah will be hosting the show.

TAGS
Grammys 2021 BTS show Taylor swift Dua lipa grammy
