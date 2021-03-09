STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Idris Elba's 'Concrete Cowboys' to debut on Netflix in April

The Western drama, which also features "Stranger Things" star Caleb McLaughlin and actor Jharrel Jerome", was acquired by the streamer in October 2020.

Published: 09th March 2021 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Idris Elba (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has announced that Idris Elba-starrer "Concrete Cowboys" will release on its platform on April 2.

Elba, known for films such as "Thor", "Molly's Game" and "Beasts of No Nation", shared the news in a post on Twitter on Monday.

"'Concrete Cowboy' coming to Netflix April 2. You are who you ride with @strongblacklead @NetflixFilm #concretecowboynetflix," he wrote alongside the film's poster.

Based on the novel "Ghetto Cowboy" by author Greg Neri, the film marks the directorial debut of Ricky Staub, who has also penned the screenplay with Dan Walser,  It follows 15-year-old Cole (McLaughlin), who is taken to live with his estranged father Harp (Elba) in North Philadelphia, where he discovers the city's vibrant urban cowboy subculture, which flourishes despite the surrounding poverty, violence, and encroachment of gentrification.

The film, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2020, has been produced by Lee Daniels Entertainment in collaboration with Tucker Tooley Entertainment and Elba's Green Door Pictures.

