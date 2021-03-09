STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Queen's Gambit' to be adapted as stage musical

According to Variety, Level Forward has acquired the theatrical stage rights to the 1983 novel which also served as the basis for the Anya Taylor-Joy- led series.

Anya Taylor-Joy accepts the award for best actress in a television motion picture for 'The Queen's Gambit' at the Golden Globe Awards. The show also won the award for best television limited series or motion picture made for television. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Following the huge success of Netflix mini-series "The Queen's Gambit", Walter Tevis' novel of the same name will be getting a stage musical adaptation.

"It is a privilege for Level Forward to lead the charge of bringing 'The Queen's Gambit' to the stage through the beloved and enduring craft of musical theatre.

"The story is a siren call amidst our contemporary struggles for gender and racial equity, and we're looking forward to moving the project forward," said Level Forward CEO Adrienne Becker and producer Julia Dunetz.

The story centres on Beth Harmon, a brilliant chess player who struggles to overcome a broken past and the demons of addiction while battling her way to the top of the male-centered world of competitive chess in the 1950s and 19660s.

The Netflix mini-series recently earned Golden Globes for best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television.

Taylor-Joy also won the award for best actress in a mini-series or television film.

