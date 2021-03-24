Halle Berry joins Mark Wahlberg in Netflix's 'Our Man from New Jersey'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Halle Berry will star alongside Mark Wahlberg in Netflix's upcoming spy movie "Our Man from New Jersey".

The movie, which has a script from screenwriter David Guggenheim, is being touted as "a blue collar James Bond", reported Variety.

Wahlberg will also produce the movie with Stephen Levinson, who came up with the story idea.

Berry is no stranger to spy movies, having previously played Jinx in the James Bond movie "Die Another Day" opposite Pierce Brosnan.

Her other film credits include movie franchises such as "X-Men" series and "John Wick", headlined by Keanu Reeves.

The actor will be making her directorial debut with "Bruised", which was recently acquired by Netflix.

Berry will also feature in the streamer's sci-fi movie "The Mothership".