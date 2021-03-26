STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patrick Schwarzeneggar boards Chris Pratt-starrer Amazon series 'The Terminal List'

Schwarzenegger, also Pratt's real-life brother-in-law, joins Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Taylor Kitsch and Jeanne Tripplehorn in the show, according to a media report.

Published: 26th March 2021

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger (Photo | Patrick Schwarzeneggar, Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger has joined Hollywood star Chris Pratt in Amazon's "The Terminal List" series.

Based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel of the same name, the conspiracy-thriller show will be directed by Antoine Fuqua of "The Equalizer" and "Training Day" fame.

The story follows James Reece (Pratt) whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

"Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability.

However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves," the official plotline of the show read.

Schwarzenegger, also Pratt's real-life brother-in-law, joins Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Taylor Kitsch and Jeanne Tripplehorn in the show, reported Deadline.

He will play Donny Mitchell.

Fresh out of training, Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Donny Mitchell is James Reece's baby-faced youngest team member.

  David DiGilio is adapting the book and also serve as showrunner for the series, which marks Pratt's return to television after he featured in shows such as "Parks and Recreation" and "Everwood".

Pratt and Jon Schumacher will executive produce the show through their Indivisible Productions, alongside Fuqua, DiGilio, Daniel Shattuck and Carr.

