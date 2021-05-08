STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Raya user kicked off app after calling out 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry

A rep for Raya did not return our request for comment, but the app's website details its strict guidelines to protect its members' privacy.

Published: 08th May 2021 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry (Photo | Facebook/Chandler Bing Sarcasm)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Kate Haralson, the Raya user who called out 'Friends' alum Matthew Perry for matching with her on the app when she was 19, has been kicked off the exclusive dating app.

According to Page Six, speaking about this Haralson, now 20 said, "I should have expected that would happen. I feel fine about it. I never really used it anymore anyways."

A rep for Raya did not return our request for comment, but the app's website details its strict guidelines to protect its members' privacy.

The 'Removal of a Member' section states, "Every member is expected to follow our simple rules of respect, trust, and privacy. There are plenty of places across the internet where an expectation of behavioral standards and respect for other users isn't required."

Haralson said that Perry didn't seem to mind their 31-year age gap, clarifying that she had the app's age range set to meet older men "for the joke of it."

"It kind of felt weird talking to someone my dad's age and it just felt not right, especially when he knew how young I was," she said. The blond beauty also claimed in the interview that the actor asked her at one point, "Am I as old as your dad?"

Haralson said of her decision to post their call on TikTok, "A lot of people were saying I'm a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it's something that I think a lot of people should be aware of."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Matthew Perry Raya user FRIENDS show
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp