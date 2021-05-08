Raya user kicked off app after calling out 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Kate Haralson, the Raya user who called out 'Friends' alum Matthew Perry for matching with her on the app when she was 19, has been kicked off the exclusive dating app.

According to Page Six, speaking about this Haralson, now 20 said, "I should have expected that would happen. I feel fine about it. I never really used it anymore anyways."

A rep for Raya did not return our request for comment, but the app's website details its strict guidelines to protect its members' privacy.

The 'Removal of a Member' section states, "Every member is expected to follow our simple rules of respect, trust, and privacy. There are plenty of places across the internet where an expectation of behavioral standards and respect for other users isn't required."

Haralson said that Perry didn't seem to mind their 31-year age gap, clarifying that she had the app's age range set to meet older men "for the joke of it."

"It kind of felt weird talking to someone my dad's age and it just felt not right, especially when he knew how young I was," she said. The blond beauty also claimed in the interview that the actor asked her at one point, "Am I as old as your dad?"

Haralson said of her decision to post their call on TikTok, "A lot of people were saying I'm a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it's something that I think a lot of people should be aware of."