STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Emily Blunt junks rumours about 'Fantastic Four' casting

During her appearance on "The Howard Stern Show", Blunt was asked about whether Marvel Studios has approached them with the offer for the film.

Published: 13th May 2021 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Emily Blunt

Actress Emily Blunt (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Emily Blunt has dismissed the rumours that she and her actor-director husband John Krasinski have been approached for lead roles in Marvel's "Fantastic Four" movie.

Ever since the Kevin Feige-led studio announced its plan to make a new film about the group of four superheroes, fans have been expressing their desire to see Blunt and Krasinski in the lead roles of Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic and Sue Storm, respectively.

During her appearance on "The Howard Stern Show", Blunt was asked about whether Marvel Studios has approached them with the offer for the film.

"That is fan-casting. No one has received a phone call. That's just people saying, 'Wouldn't that be great?'" the 38-year-old British star said.

Blunt said superhero movies are not "beneath her" but just not "up my alley".

The actor was previously offered the role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow for "Iron Man 2" but had to say no to it due to her obligations to another movie.

The part ultimately went to Scarlett Johansson.

"I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. It would've been amazing.

But I don't know if superhero movies are for me. They're not up my alley. I don't like them. I really don't," Blunt said.

The actor believes that superhero movies as a genre have been "exhausted".

"We are inundated. It's not only all the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well.

It's not to say that I'd never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I'd be interested," Blunt said.

The actor is currently promoting her much-delayed movie "A Quiet Place II", a sequel to her 2018 movie of the same title.

The movie is scheduled to be released in the US on May 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emily Blunt Fantastic four Marvel
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp