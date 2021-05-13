Emily Blunt junks rumours about 'Fantastic Four' casting

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Emily Blunt has dismissed the rumours that she and her actor-director husband John Krasinski have been approached for lead roles in Marvel's "Fantastic Four" movie.

Ever since the Kevin Feige-led studio announced its plan to make a new film about the group of four superheroes, fans have been expressing their desire to see Blunt and Krasinski in the lead roles of Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic and Sue Storm, respectively.

During her appearance on "The Howard Stern Show", Blunt was asked about whether Marvel Studios has approached them with the offer for the film.

"That is fan-casting. No one has received a phone call. That's just people saying, 'Wouldn't that be great?'" the 38-year-old British star said.

Blunt said superhero movies are not "beneath her" but just not "up my alley".

The actor was previously offered the role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow for "Iron Man 2" but had to say no to it due to her obligations to another movie.

The part ultimately went to Scarlett Johansson.

"I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. It would've been amazing.

But I don't know if superhero movies are for me. They're not up my alley. I don't like them. I really don't," Blunt said.

The actor believes that superhero movies as a genre have been "exhausted".

"We are inundated. It's not only all the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well.

It's not to say that I'd never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I'd be interested," Blunt said.

The actor is currently promoting her much-delayed movie "A Quiet Place II", a sequel to her 2018 movie of the same title.

The movie is scheduled to be released in the US on May 28.