'This is Us' to conclude with season six

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Popular family drama series "This Is Us" will end its run on NBC with its sixth season.

Sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the Dan Fogelman-created show will conclude with season six.

NBC and 20th Television are yet to comment on the outlet's report.

However, NBC is said to be planning an official announcement of the final season on Friday, when the network unveils its schedule for the 2021-22 season ahead of Upfronts Week.

"This is Us", which premiered on NBC in 2016, follows the lives and families of two parents, and their three children, in different time frames.

It features an ensemble cast of Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Susan Kelechi Watson.

An episode count for the final season has not been set, but it is expected to consist of about 18 instalments.

Fogelman has previously spoken about the show possibly concluding with season six.

Calling the show's third season the "midpoint", the creator had said, "We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan."

"I have script pages I have written and I'm writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we're going to do, and I know what the plan is," he said.

NBC had renewed "This Is Us" through season six in May 2019.

However, the fifth season, which currently airs on the network, was cut short by two episodes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed production multiple times throughout 2020.