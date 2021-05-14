'2 Broke Girls' fame Kat Dennings engaged to musician Andrew WK

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "WandaVision" actor Kat Dennings has announced her engagement to her musician-boyfriend Andrew WK.

The 34-year-old actor shared three photos on Instagram, including one in which she is flaunting her diamond engagement ring.

"Don't mind if I do," Dennings captioned the photo.

Andrew WK also posted the same photos on his Instagram page, captioning his post with the diamond ring emoji.

Dennings made her and Andrew WK's relationship Instagram official earlier this month by sharing two photos of the rocker along with heart emoji.

The actor previously dated Josh Groban after they were introduced by her "2 Broke Girls" co-star Beth Behrs.

But they parted ways after two years.