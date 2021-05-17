STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

WATCH | 'Crazy Rich Asians' fame Henry Golding suits up in first trailer of GI Joe spin off

In the movie, Golding essays the titular character, a ninja commando who wields a deadly katana blade, wears all-black, hides his face behind a mask and doesn't speak.

Published: 17th May 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Henry Golding in the trailer of 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins'

Henry Golding in the trailer of 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' first trailer starring Henry Golding and Samara Weaving got unveiled on Sunday night during the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

According to Variety, the 'G.I. Joe' spinoff is set for a theatrical release on July 23.

In the movie, Golding essays the titular character, a ninja commando who wields a deadly katana blade, wears all-black, hides his face behind a mask and doesn't speak. Though, the film, which explores the origins of the mysterious Snake Eyes, allows Golding to talk.

Weaving plays Scarlett, an original member of the 'G.I. Joe' team with whom Snake Eyes has a special relationship.

Golding said, "I wanted to see something different, and I wanted it to look different, to feel different.To be able to launch a franchise like that, it was just too good to be true -- and especially with a character like Snake Eyes about whom a lot of people don't know too much."

She added, "They know him as this insane operator that completes missions and is an absolute weapon, but who's the guy behind the mask and what's his story?"

Variety quoted the film's producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly. He said, 'Snake Eyes' will answer some key questions about the character, based on the Hasbro toy of the same name. Fans will learn Snake Eyes' real name, who he is and where he came from.

From Paramount, Skydance and AllSpark, 'Snake Eyes' is directed by Robert Schwentke and written by Evan Spiliotopoulos. The film is executive produced by Jeff G. Waxman and produced by Bonaventura, Brian Goldner, Stephen Davis, David Ellison, Josh Feldman, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GI Joe origins Henry Goulding Samara Weaving
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp