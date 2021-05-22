Yorgos Lanthimos' next 'Poor Things' adds Mark Ruffalo

By Express News Service

Actor Mark Ruffalo is reportedly set to share screen space alongside Emma Stone in filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. The news of the Dark Waters-actor’s casting comes a month after it was reported that actor and comedian Ramy Youssef was in talks to join the film’s star cast.

However, it remains unclear whether Ruffalo has replaced Youssef or will be playing a different character. An adaptation of Scottish writer Alasdair Gray’s novel of the same name, Poor Things stars Emma Stone in the lead role, marking her second collaboration with Lanthimos after

The Favourite. In April, reports also claimed that the producers of the film were holding negotiations with Academy Award-winning actor Willem Dafoe for an unspecified role, but there has been significant development on the front ever since.

Ruffalo, who recently won a Golden Globe for his performance in the limited series I Know This Much Is True will be reprising his role as Bruce Banner from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming series She-Hulk. Poor Things is being produced by Searchlight, Fruit Tree, Element Pictures, and Film4.

