STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Korean pop group Tomorrow X Together to debut second LP on May 31

The group, also known as TXT, consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai.

Published: 25th May 2021 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Korean pop band Tomorrow X Together

Korean pop band Tomorrow X Together

By PTI

SEOUL: Korean pop band Tomorrow X Together has announced that their second studio album 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' will release on May 31.

The group, also known as TXT, consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai.

The quintet became popular after the success of their first EP 'The Dream Chapter: Star', which they followed up with LP "The Dream Chapter: Magic" in 2019.

The new album consist of eight tracks, including their first English song "Magic".

'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze" also features Tomorrow X Together's new title track "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)".

The song represents the "unequivocal declaration of a boy's first love".

RM of Korean pop sensation BTS helped the band in penning the track's lyrics.

The other songs in the album are "Anti-Romantic", "Ice Cream", "What if I had been that PUMA", "No Rules", "Dear Sputnik" and "Frost".

'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' has already recorded over 6.7 lakh pre-orders.

The band will reveal the album preview video on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tomorrow X Together Soobin Yeonjun Beomgyu Hueningkai
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp