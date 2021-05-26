STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adam Wingard to direct adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic Hardcore

Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong) has signed on to directed Universal Pictures’ upcoming feature titled Hardcore.

By Express News Service

Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong) has signed on to directed Universal Pictures’ upcoming feature titled Hardcore. The action/sci-fi thriller is based on an original story by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible), and is based on Skybound/Image comic book series created by Kirkman and Marc Silvestri (Cyber Force, Rise of the Magi).

Deadline reported that Hardcore will follow a soldier’s journey as he saves the world without getting his hands dirty. Wingard will adapt the script to screen alongside Will Simmons. Simmons is known for writing the reboot scripts of Sleepy Hollow, Internal Affairs, and for adapting Day Men.

Hardcore is produced by Skybound and Wingard’s Montauk Chair. Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst will produce on behalf of Skybound. Wingard will executive produce. Universal Pictures’ EVP Production Matt Reilly will oversee the project for the studio.

Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong grossed $432 million worldwide including $96 million domestically, one of the biggest hits since the pandemic. The success of the film has led to Wingard signing on to direct the next MonsterVerse film.

