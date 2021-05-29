STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bezos gets the lion's share: Amul's 'topical' doodle celebrates Amazon's acquisition of MGM

On Twitter, Amul shared the new cartoon titled 'My Golden Makhan' with the MGM letters marked in golden ink, in line with the legendary movie houses.

Published: 29th May 2021

Amazon buys MGM in a major media deal!

Amazon buys MGM in a major media deal! (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Known for its light-hearted billboards and topicals, Dairy brand Amul on Saturday, celebrated Amazon's acquisition of the iconic Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) Studios in a USD 8.45 billion deal, by dedicating a special cartoon to the e-commerce company's founder Jeff Bezos.

On Twitter, Amul shared the new cartoon titled 'My Golden Makhan' with the MGM letters marked in golden ink, in line with the legendary movie houses.

The doodle features Bezos standing next to Leo, the eighth lion, that is being used in the MGM logo since 1957. The photo sees Bezos as he makes the gesture of his company Amazon's logo by his hand (i.e of a smile on face), the lion's mouth also features the smiling logo of Amazon, taking a cue from the acquisition of MGM by Amazon.

With the doodle, Amul wrote, "Bezos gets the lion's share."

"#Amul Topical: Amazon buys MGM in a major media deal!" tweeted Amul with the cartoon.

On Wednesday, the movie studio home to the 'James Bond' franchise, entertainment company -- Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM)-- and Amazon announced a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for USD 8.45 billion.

"MGM has a vast catalogue with more than 4,000 films - 12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Legally Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Raging Bull, Robocop, Rocky, Silence of the Lambs, Stargate, Thelma & Louise, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, " said Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of MGM, Kevin Ulrich said, "It has been an honour to have been a part of the incredible transformation of Metro Goldwyn Mayer. To get here took immensely talented people with a true belief in one vision. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank the MGM team who have helped us arrive at this historic day."

Known for its roaring lion logo, MGM is one of the oldest Hollywood studios, founded in 1924 when films were silent.

