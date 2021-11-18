STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drake halts release of 'Splash Brothers' in wake of Astroworld tragedy

Montana and Drake have collaborated several times over the years, including on hits such as 'Pop That', 'Stay Schemin', 'No Stylist' and 'No Shopping'.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Grammy-winning artist Drake has halted the release of the upcoming song 'Splash Brothers' with rapper French Montana out of respect for the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.

As per Variety, 'Splash Brothers' was set to appear on Montana's fourth studio album 'They Got Amnesia', set to be released on November 19. The song will now likely be released on an upcoming deluxe edition of 'Amnesia'.

Drake, who was a special guest at the end of rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld set, has since been named in several of the lawsuits that have followed the festival, which left 10 dead and several other attendees injured.

Drake took to social media following the tragedy, writing, "I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy... My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering."

Scott also responded immediately after the festival, writing, "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."

Montana's 'They Got Amnesia' includes scores of other features, including contributions from John Legend, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Fabolous, Coi Leray, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Tjay and more. 

