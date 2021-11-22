STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Warner Bros to re-release 1999's 'The Matrix' in Indian theatres on December 3

'The Matrix', featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving, was directed by Wachowski sisters -- Lana and Lilly.

Published: 22nd November 2021 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The Matrix'

A still from 'The Matrix'. (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Warner Bros. Pictures on Monday announced that it will be re-releasing 1999 blockbuster movie "The Matrix" on December 3, ahead of the worldwide theatrical premiere of the fourth installment "The Matrix Resurrections" on December 22.

"The Matrix", featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving, was directed by Wachowski sisters -- Lana and Lilly. They directed the other two installments -- "The Matrix Reloaded", "The Matrix Revolutions" -- both of which came out in the year 2003.

The upcoming fourth film, "The Matrix Resurrections", is written and directed by Lana Wachowski. The cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warner Bros The Matrix The Matrix Resurrections Keanu Reeves The Matrix rerelease Carrie Ann Moss
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp