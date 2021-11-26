STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Vincent Macaigne, Jeanne Balibar, Lars Eidinger on board Irma Vep

The series follows an actress who begins to lose herself when parallels between the character she is playing in a French film and her life start to emerge.

Published: 26th November 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Nora Hamzawi, Vincent Macaigne and Jeanne Balibar

Nora Hamzawi, Vincent Macaigne and Jeanne Balibar

By Express News Service

The upcoming HBO series, Irma Vep, starring Alicia Vikander in the lead role, has welcomed new cast members on board Vincent Macaigne of The Innocents-fame, Les Miserables’ Jeanne Balibar, Lars Eidinger of High Life fame, and Sorry Angel’s Vincent Lacoste, have joined the cast of the thriller.

The series follows an actress who begins to lose herself when parallels between the character she is playing in a French film and her life start to emerge. Other actors who will be starring in the series include Hippolyte Girardot, Alex Descas, Nora Hamzawi, Antoine Reinartz. 

The series is a reimagination of Olivier Assayas’s 1996 film by the same name and is being helmed by Assayas. Irma Vep is being produced by HBO and A24 The streaming date of the show is yet to be announced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irma Vep Alicia Vikander HBO
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp