STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Lindsay Lohan engaged to Bader Shammas

The "Mean Girls" star took to Instagram to share an update with her fans and followers.

Published: 28th November 2021 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Lindsay Lohan (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Lindsay Lohan on Sunday announced her engagement with financier and boyfriend Bader Shammas.

The "Mean Girls" star took to Instagram to share an update with her fans and followers.

"My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader. shammas #love," Lohan wrote as she flaunted her engagement ring in a series of photos with Shammas.

According to reports, Shammas serves as the assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, an international wealth management company based in Dubai, the UAE.

The couple have been linked since they were spotted together at a music festival in Dubai shortly before the pandemic hit.

She was previously engaged to London-based Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov.

Lohan will next be seen in Netflix's upcoming holiday romantic comedy opposite "Glee" alum Chord Overstreet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lindsay lohan lindsay lohan engaged bader shammas
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp