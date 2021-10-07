STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singer Camila Cabello reveals boyfriend Shawn Mendes helps her deal with anxiety

Cabello explained that Mendes' support has also been helpful in allowing her to work through her various anxieties.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello confirmed their relationship in September 2019. (File photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello credited her boyfriend and singer Shawn Mendes with helping ease her anxiety issues.

As per People magazine, the 'Havana' singer appeared on the October cover of Glamour and revealed that she and her boyfriend of two years have developed a serious sense of trust in one another thanks to their commitment to honesty.

"For better, for worse, we're very transparent with each other. I think that's why we can trust each other so much because it's a very 3D human relationship," she said.

Cabello, who said that both she and Mendes have reaped the benefits of therapy, explained that Mendes' support has also been helpful in allowing her to work through her various anxieties, including something she calls "zombie-eating," which she does when she's "anxious or uncomfortable."

"I'll be venting or ranting about something, and he'll be like, 'Have you talked to X about it?' And I'll be like, 'No. I've got to do a session.' And he'll do the same thing to me," she told Glamour.

"I think even just the language of being like, 'Hey, I'm sorry that I've been distant with you or snappy with you. I'm just struggling and I'm feeling kind of anxious.' That level of transparency really helps a lot," Cabello added.

Mendes told the magazine that he appreciates the "extreme amount of patience and understanding," the couple offer each other.

"I think the truth is that when you're struggling with mental health, it turns you sometimes into the version of yourself that you don't like to be -- and kind of loving and accepting your person through that, and being there for them through that, is life-changing," he said.

The much-in-love couple confirmed their relationship in September 2019.

Cabello, who will release her third studio album 'Familia' later this year, previously emphasised her commitment to mental health by launching the Healing Justice Project in partnership with the nonprofit Movement Voter Fund to provide grants to 10 BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and youth-led organisations to cover six months' worth of mental health support for their workers.

