'Seven Kings Must Die' announced

By Express News Service

Netflix is set to produce a feature film continuation of the historical drama series The Last Kingdom. Titled Seven Kings Must Die, the two-hour feature will be backed by Carnival Films and filming will begin early next year in Budapest.

Actor Alexander Dreymon, who stars as the main character Uhtred and acts as executive producer on the show, made the announcement recently at London MCM Comic-Con.

Dreymon will reprise his role and will be joined by many of the series’ cast, along with some new faces. The series is based on Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories and began in 2015, first as a BBC series.

Netflix joined the production team as co-producers for the show’s second season and finally acquired the full rights for the rest of the series.



