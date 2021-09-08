STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

James Wan calls 'Malignant' a 'genre-blender'

Hollywood director James Wan is making a come back to horror with 'Malignant', which he describes as a 'genre blender'.

Published: 08th September 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood director James Wan

Hollywood director James Wan (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: 'The Conjuring' director James Wan is making a come back to horror with 'Malignant', which he describes as a 'genre blender'.

Wan said: "The story is a "genre-blender"; the correct term is genre-bender, but it is also a genre blender in that it mixes a bunch of different genres that I love, from psychological thriller to the Italian Giallo horror to shades of science fiction."

Malignant' is set to release in India on September 10. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is the latest creation from the 'Conjuring' universe.

'Malignant' stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jacqueline McKenzie, Jake Abel and Ingrid Bisu. Wan directed from a screenplay by Akela Cooper, with story by Wan and Ingrid Bisu and Cooper.

Wan and Wallis have previously worked together in "Annabelle: Creation", which was released in 2017.

Talking about what made her the right choice for the titular character Madison in "Malignant", Wan said: "Having worked with her as her producer on the first 'Annabelle' film, I got to really like her a lot. I think she's the sweetest, loveliest person, who's also very talented."

The director said that he knew, going into "Malignant", that he wanted to work with friends, work with people that he loves, and Annabelle is one of those people at the top of his list.

"We got her the script and she loved it and the character. We talked about it from the perspective of how -- because the initial idea came from Ingrid and the screenplay was written by Akela -- it has a very feminine quality to it," he said.

Wan added: "Even though the movie is very aggressive, I do think that the film looks at things from a female perspective and I think that was what drew Annabelle to it. She loved the idea of potentially playing a mother, playing the loss of motherhooda".

Wan shared that it's also a sisterly story as well, between Annabelle Wallis's character and the character Sydney, played by Maddie Hasson.

"I think Annabelle was really attracted to that, just getting the chance to play all those different things and play different shades of this character, someone who's vulnerable and scared but at the same time, needs to find the strength to try and stay alive and stay ahead of this killer... Annabelle has such a can-do attitude for anything and everything."

He added: "And believe me, I would get her to do some of the craziest stuff and she would have fun playing along. She was such a trooper and such a joy to work with."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
James Wan Malignant
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp