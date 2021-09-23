STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'All the Light We Cannot See' limited series greenlit at Netflix

"All the Light We Cannot See", which has received a series order from Netflix, comes from "Free Guy" director Shawn Levy and "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight.

Published: 23rd September 2021 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a Netflix banner.

Representational image of a Netflix banner. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streaming service Netflix has officially given a go-ahead to a limited series based on Pulitzer Prize-winning book "All the Light We Cannot See".

The project, which has received a series order from the streamer, comes from "Free Guy" director Shawn Levy and "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight.

Levy will direct all the four episodes of the limited series, which will be written by Knight, Netflix said in a press release.

Penned by acclaimed author Anthony Doerr, "All The Light We Cannot See" tells the story of Marie-Laure, a teenager who is blind, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.

The producers have announced a worldwide casting search for the lead role of Marie-Laure, encouraging blind or low-vision actors to apply for the part.

The novel, which was published in 2014, received wide critical acclaim as well as a Pulitzer Prize in 2015.

It spent more than 200 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, and has sold more than 5.7 million copies in North America across print, e-book and audio formats and another 9.5 million copies worldwide.

The limited series will be produced by Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment, the banner behind hit Netflix series "Stranger Things".

Levy and Knight will serve as executive producers alongside Dan Levine and Josh Barry of 21 Laps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All The Light We Cannot See Netflix Free Guy director Shawn Levy Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight Stranger Things Laps Entertainment
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp