STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Blake Shelton announces new single 'Come Back as a Country Boy'

The hitmaker opened up about the single and said, "I think this song is an anthem for everyday hardworking country people out there."

Published: 30th September 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Blake Shelton at the Academy of Country Music Awards| AP

By ANI

WASHINGOTN: Singer Blake Shelton is all set to release a new single titled 'Come Back as a Country Boy', which will be an ode to his roots and people of the same upbringing.

As per People magazine, the upcoming single, written by HARDY, Josh Thompson and Jordan Schmidt, is the first of many new tracks that will be featured on the deluxe edition of Shelton's 'Body Language' album coming out on December 3.

The hitmaker opened up about the single and said, "I think this song is an anthem for everyday hardworking country people out there."

He added, "We have so much pride in who we are and what we do that, if we ever died and got the chance to live life over again, we probably wouldn't do it if we couldn't be country."

In addition to the release of 'Come Back as a Country Boy', the deluxe version of 'Body Language' will be available for pre-order on Friday.

The hit album included a duet between Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani titled 'Happy Anywhere'. The track, released in July 2020, topped Billboard's Country Airplay chart -- making it Stefani's second chart-topping country song.

The couple shot the music video of 'Happy Anywhere' in Oklahoma, where they later got married on July 3, 2021.

"There was a camera shooting the things we do every day," Shelton told People magazine of the video in July 2020.

"We make biscuits, fish, sing together, spend time with family ... just a day in life," he added.

Shelton headlined Music City's Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on September 9. But before the show, the couple joined Shelton's record label group Warner Music Nashville, BMI and a small, exclusive group of songwriters and publishers for an outdoor event to recognise the chart-topping success of Stefani and Shelton's duets 'Nobody But You' and 'Happy Anywhere'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blake Shelton
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp