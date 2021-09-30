STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gina Atwater to adapt YA fantasy novel 'Raybearer' for Netflix

Netflix has announced that it will be adapting the YA fantasy novel Raybearer, with Gina Atwater attached as writer.

Published: 30th September 2021 09:25 AM

By Express News Service

Netflix has announced that it will be adapting the YA fantasy novel Raybearer, with Gina Atwater attached as writer. Notably, Atwater recently signed a multi-year deal with Netflix and her first project will be the adaptation of the New York Times best-selling young adult novel by author Jordan Ifueko. The story is based on West African culture and follows a child who has a puzzling upbringing.

Atwater may decide to collaborate on future projects as creator, producer, writer, and/or director with Netflix. Released in 2020, Raybearer was selected in several lists of best books of that year, and its sequel Redemptor was released last month.

Atwater is most known for her work in HBO’s sci-fi series Westworld, on which she was closely involved as a writer and story editor. She has also worked as an assistant to producer and filmmaker JJ Abrams on films like Star Trek Into Darkness, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, and The Force Awakens. Netflix has neither announced a date to start production on Raybearer nor a release date.

