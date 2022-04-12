STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Simu Liu criticises Mandarin inaccuracies in Ethan Hawke's 'Moon Knight' character

The MCU star, 32, took to social media to point out the pronunciation issues in 'Moon Knight' character Arthur Harrow, played by Ethan Hawke.

Published: 12th April 2022 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Simu Liu

Actor Simu Liu (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star Simu Liu has criticised the Mandarin inaccuracies on the Disney+ series "Moon Knight".

The MCU star, 32, took to social media to point out the pronunciation issues in 'Moon Knight' character Arthur Harrow, played by Ethan Hawke.

"Alright, Arthur Harrow needs to fire his Mandarin teacher," Liu tweeted after the latest episode shows Ethan Hawke's character Arthur speaking Mandarin to one of his cult followers, played by Miriam Nyarko.

Liu's Twitter followers agreed, with one fan commenting, "YES.EXACTLY. @MarvelStudios what happened here? What is this?? For those wondering, there were ZERO Mandarin/Chinese words spoken."

Another user wrote, "As someone who has been studying Mandarin for a good while, I was incredibly confused watching that scene. That wasn't Mandarin, which is weird, because the MCU did a good job with Mandarin in Shang-Chi."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Simu Liu Moon Knight Disney Plus
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp