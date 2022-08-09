Home Entertainment English

Hollywood actress Anne Heche currently in 'extreme critical condition' after car crash 

The updated statement comes days after Heche's publicist released a hopeful statement on Saturday citing her as being "in stable condition".

Published: 09th August 2022 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

American actor Anne Heche

American actor Anne Heche. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Anne Heche is in "extreme critical condition" after the actor was hospitalised last week with severe burn injuries following a car crash, according to her representative.

The Emmy-nominated actor continues to be in a coma, the representative said in a statement to entertainment outlet Deadline.

"At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident," the representative said.

The updated statement comes days after Heche's publicist released a hopeful statement on Saturday citing her as being "in stable condition".

The 53-year-old actor, known for the soap opera "Another World" and films such as "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "Six Days, Seven Nights", has been in the hospital since Friday when a car she was driving crashed into a residential building and caught fire in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles.

There has been a lot of chatter about Heche's condition preceding the crash as she was filmed driving erratically and speeding in the minutes prior to the accident, including getting into another, minor car accident, blocks away from the crash site.

A podcast featuring Heche, in which she is heard slurring her speech, was released Friday, and has been linked to the crash on social media.

Sources close to the Los Angeles Police Department told entertainment website TMZ that the actor may have been driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Authorities have obtained a warrant to draw Heche's blood, the insiders said.

Neighbours of Lynne Mishele, whose home was destroyed in the crash, have raised over USD 75,000 as of Monday afternoon via a crowdfunding page to help her get back on her feet.

According to the page, Mishele "very narrowly escaped physical harm" in the accident, but she lost "her entire lifetime of possessions".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anne Heche Hollywood Accident
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp