'Shantaram' first look: Charlie Hunnam plays fugitive who gets lost in 'chaotic 1980s Bombay'

By Online Desk

Apple TV+ released the first look of its upcoming drama series Shantaram, starring Charlie Hunnam.

The series is based on the bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts.

According to the press release issued by Apple TV+, the series is a "hopeful cinematic love story" with a "thrilling epic adventure". The series will follow a man's journey to redemption.

The official synopsis reads thus, "Shantaram follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in “vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it”.

Shantaram consists of 12 episodes. The first three will be released on October 14, followed by one new episode every Friday until December 16.

A first look at #Shantaram starring Charlie Hunnam and based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts.



Streaming October 14 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/Upn0YZAIEB — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) August 15, 2022

The series will also feature Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

It is written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot of 'Hannibal' and 'Narcos' fame. He will also be the showrunner.

Bharat Nalluri will direct and also executive produce the show.

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

