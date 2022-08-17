Shreya Dhanwanthary and Lillete Dubey team up for international short film 'Birth'

By Express News Service

Shreya Dhanwanthary and Lillete Dubey are set to feature in Boundless Media’s first international short film, Birth.

Birth is described as a ‘satirical feminist thriller’ of 25 minutes.

In the film, Meera (Shreya), who is pregnant, visits a place headed by Mama Nithya (Lillete), where expecting mothers come to find joy in their pregnancy. However, Meera falls into the trap of a sinister cult that changes her life once and for all.

Directed by Shyam Sunder and produced by Natasha Malpani Oswal, Birth also stars Abeer Mehervish, Aanchal Chauhan, and Natasha Iyer in pivotal roles.

It will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 27. Director Shyam Sunder said, “It brings us utmost joy to release Birth. The film has a unique vision. It focuses on the personal struggles of countless women who struggle to maintain their identity in the face of societal pressure through a satirical twist. Lilette and Shreya have done absolute justice to their versatile roles. We hope that the relatable theme of Birth appeals to the audience.”

