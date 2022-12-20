Home Entertainment English

Nothing short of heartbreaking: John Krasinski on parallels between 'Jack Ryan' S3 and Ukraine war

The third season of the hit series shows fictional spy Ryan go up against a rogue group of Russian activists planning to detonate a nuclear strike and bring about an unprecedented global conflict.

Published: 20th December 2022 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

This image released by Amazon shows John Krasinski in a scene from 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.'

This image released by Amazon shows John Krasinski in a scene from 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.' (Jan Thijs/Amazon via AP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: There was no way to anticipate something as horrific as the situation in Ukraine, says John Krasinski who terms the unintended parallels between the new season of his spy series "Jack Ryan" and the reality of the war-torn country heartbreaking.

Krasinski wanted the story of the third season to be "unimaginable" and "larger than life".

As it so happens, the storyline has real life counterpart to events unfolding in Ukraine, engaged in a bloody war with Russia with talk of a nuclear strike causing panic among its citizens every once in a while.

"There's no way to anticipate something so horrific, including the pandemic. It's been about three years since we had this idea for season three. We really knew that it would be such a long time between season two and three that we wanted to come up with something that we thought was larger than life and unimaginable to audiences," Krasinski told PTI in an interview.

"To now realise that it's actually happening is nothing short of heartbreaking for all of us involved," the actor added.

The third season of the hit series shows fictional spy Ryan go up against a rogue group of Russian activists planning to detonate a nuclear strike and bring about an unprecedented global conflict.

There is no way the team could have anticipated the correlation between what's happening in Ukraine and the story of the third season, Krasinski said.

"If there's anything that comes from the correlations, which of course we didn't anticipate and (the production) happened so long ago, it's to keep the people of the Ukraine in our minds and make sure that it stays current in our minds and that the story continues to be told," the 43-year-old said.

Co-star Michael Kelly agreed. "It is not a new phenomenon to have a story foreshadow a real life situation, he said, adding that it happened with "House of Cards". It happened to us on 'House of Cards' all the time as well," said the actor, referring to the show set in the White House."

Kelly, who played a pivotal role in the Netflix show, stars as Mike November in "Jack Ryan".

"The writers always come up with something. They brainstorm, write the story for nine months, and you shoot it for another six months. So you're talking about a year and a half later. And in this case it was three years," Kelly told PTI.

In his view, "Jack Ryan" season three is not about a good vs bad fight between the US and Russia.

"It's not that Russia is the bad guy and we're the good guys. It's a faction within Russia that we look at this season. So while it's horrific what's happening in real life, no way could we have predicted it," he added.

Krasinski, best known for playing Jim Halpert in the long-running sitcom "The Office", also wrote wrote, directed and acted in "A Quiet Place" franchise.

His wife, Hollywood star Emily Blunt, also acted in the series.

The actor, whose film credits include the films "License to Wed", "Leatherheads" and "It's Complicated", has been the face of "Jack Ryan" since its inception in 2018.

The Prime Video original has been adapted from author Tom Clancy's novels of the same title.

Krasinski plays the titular character who goes on from being a CIA analyst to a full-fledged spy.

The first season, which debuted on Prime Video in 2018, tackled the rise of an Islamic extremist while its sophomore chapter, released in 2019, placed Ryan in the middle of political turmoil in Venezuela.

There have been several "Jack Ryan" films as well.

Krasinski is the fifth actor to portray the character, after Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine.

"Jack Ryan" season three, consisting of eight episodes, also features Wendell Pierce, Nina Hoss and Betty Gabriel.

Co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, the third season will drop on Prime Video on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jack Ryan John Krasinski Russia Ukraine war Amazon Prime Michael Kelly
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp