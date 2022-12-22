'Twister' sequel gets a 2024 release date

By Express News Service

Twisters, the upcoming sequel to the 1996 film Twister, will hit the theatres on July 19, 2024, the production banners Universal and Amblin Entertainment announced recently. The film will be directed by Isaac Chung and written by Mark L Smith. Chung’s Minari bagged a nomination for Best Director at the 2022 Academy Awards. The 1996 film, directed by Jan de Bont, revolved around a university professor Jo Harding (Helen Hunt), her estranged partner William Bill (Bill Paxton) and a team of students, who are set on to prepare a prototype for Dorothy, a ground-breaking tornado data-collection system.