Home Entertainment English

'Twister' sequel gets a 2024 release date

The film will be directed by Isaac Chung and written by Mark L Smith. Chung’s Minari bagged a nomination for Best Director at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Published: 22nd December 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the 1996 film Twister, directed by Jan de Bont.

A still from the 1996 film Twister, directed by Jan de Bont. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Twisters, the upcoming sequel to the 1996 film Twister, will hit the theatres on July 19, 2024, the production banners Universal and Amblin Entertainment announced recently.

The film will be directed by Isaac Chung and written by Mark L Smith. Chung’s Minari bagged a nomination for Best Director at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The 1996 film, directed by Jan de Bont, revolved around a university professor Jo Harding (Helen Hunt), her estranged partner William Bill (Bill Paxton) and a team of students, who are set on to prepare a prototype for Dorothy, a ground-breaking tornado data-collection system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twisters Sequel Isaac Chung Minari
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp