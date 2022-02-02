STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Nimrat Kaur joins season two of Apple Original series 'Foundation'

'Foundation', an epic saga from storyteller David S Goyer, will feature Kaur and nine others alongside Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace in the new season.

Published: 02nd February 2022 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Lunchbox" star Nimrat Kaur is among the actors who have joined the second season of Apple Original series "Foundation".

The show, an epic saga from storyteller David S Goyer, will feature Kaur and nine others alongside Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace in the new season.

Based on Isaac Asimov's award-winning stories, and featuring an international cast led by Harris and Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, the monumental adaptation of 'Foundation' chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

The Apple Original drama also stars Laura Birn, Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton.

Kaur, whose other credits include Hindi film "Airlift", American shows "Homeland" and "Wayward Pines", will play a character named 'Yanna Seldon' in the series.

Isabella Laughland features as 'Brother Constant', Kulvinder Ghir as 'Poly Verisof', Sandra Yi Sencindiver as 'Enjoiner Rue', Ella-Rae Smith as 'Queen Sareth', Dimitri Leonidas as 'Hober Mallow', Ben Daniels as 'Bel Roise', Holt McCallany as 'Warden Jaegger Fount', Mikael Persbrandt as 'The Warlord of Kalgan' and Rachel House as 'Tellem Bond' in the series.

'Foundation' is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer Goyer, with Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nimrat Kaur Foundation Jared Harris Lee Pace
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp