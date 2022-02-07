STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kylie Jenner welcomes second child with Travis Scott

In the caption, Jenner hinted that the baby is a boy with a blue heart emoji. She also shared that their bundle of joy was born on February 2.

Published: 07th February 2022 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Jenner shared the happy news on her Instagram, alongside a black and white photo of her daughter Stormi holding the hand of the newborn. (Photo/ Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American reality TV star Kylie Jenner recently announced on social media that she and rapper Travis Scott have welcomed their second child together.

On Sunday, Jenner shared the happy news on her Instagram, alongside a black and white photo of her daughter Stormi holding the hand of the newborn.

As per Fox News, Jenner announced her pregnancy in September by sharing a video montage on Instagram. The video started off with a clip of the positive pregnancy test. She had captioned the video with a white heart emoji and a pregnant woman emoji before tagging Scott's Insta handle.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star already shares her four-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott. The rapper and the beauty mogul have been involved in an on-and-off-again relationship since 2017. It's unclear if the two are currently together.

She has previously talked about her plans to expand her family. Jenner admitted she wanted a lot more than just one child during an Instagram Live with Stassie Karanikolaou in April 2020.

"I want seven kids down the line, but not right now," Jenner said, according to People magazine. She added, "Pregnancy is just not a joke, it's a serious thing and it's hard. I'm not ready for that just yet." 

