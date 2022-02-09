STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'How To Prevent The Next Pandemic': Bill Gates new book to hit stands on May 3

Published: 09th February 2022 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.(File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After alerting the public to the threat of a future pandemic in his famous 2015 TED Talk, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates now writes on making the Covid-19 the last pandemic ever in his upcoming book "How To Prevent The Next Pandemic".

The book, to be published by Penguin Random House internationally and Knopf in the US, will release on May 3.

"I've been following COVID since the early days of the outbreak, working with experts from inside and out of the Gates Foundation who are championing a more equitable response and have been fighting infectious diseases for decades.

"I've learned a lot in the process' both about this pandemic and how we stop the next one' and I want to share what I've heard with people.

So, I started writing a book about how we can make sure that no one suffers through a pandemic ever again," wrote Gates in his blogpost on Tuesday.

Touted to be a clear and hopeful plan of what countries, government leaders, and individuals must do to help prevent another pandemic, the book according to Gates, lays out the "specific steps we can take to not only stop future pandemics but, in the process, provide better health care for everyone around the world"."...I outline the lessons we can learn from this pandemic, the innovations we need to save lives, and the new tools we need to stop pathogens early and equitably.

I also tell you about my regular conversations with public health leaders like Anthony Fauci and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, my view of the vaccines that are stemming the tide, and what it's been like to become the subject of conspiracy theories," the 66-year-old author added.

His last book, "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need", was released in February 2021.

