Jaime King joins the cast of 'Lights Out'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: American actress Jaime King has been signed for the upcoming action movie 'Lights Out', which is currently in production.



The film, a modern gritty action film, brings together the essence of 'Road House' and 'Kickboxer' against the backdrop of the underworld of Los Angeles, reports Variety.



In addition, the film also stars Frank Grillo, Mekhi Phifer and Scott Adkins and features an original screenplay by Garry Charles and Chad Law. As per Variety, filmmaker Christian Sesma has taken the director's chair under the banner of Brandon Burrows of Firebrand.



The Exchange, the world sales agent whose virtual European Film Market line up includes titles like John Cena and Brian Cox's 'The Independent', Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson's 'Meet Cute', Justine Bateman's 'Violet' and Aubrey Joseph, Tyrese Gibson and Vivica A. Fox's 'Bosco', will be introducing 'Lights Out' to buyers at the virtual European Film Market.