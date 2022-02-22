STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Sharon Cuneta to star in and produce 'The Mango Bride' adaptation

According to Variety, Filipino-Canadian filmmaker Martin Edralin will direct the movie from a screenplay adapted by Rae Red.

Published: 22nd February 2022 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Philippines actor Sharon Cuneta is set to star in and produce the feature film adaptation of author Marivi Soliven's acclaimed novel 'The Mango Bride'. (Photo: Twitter/@sharon_cuneta12)

Philippines actor Sharon Cuneta is set to star in and produce the feature film adaptation of author Marivi Soliven's acclaimed novel 'The Mango Bride'. (Photo: Twitter/@sharon_cuneta12)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Celebrated Philippines actor Sharon Cuneta is set to star in and produce the feature film adaptation of author Marivi Soliven's acclaimed novel "The Mango Bride".

According to Variety, Filipino-Canadian filmmaker Martin Edralin will direct the movie from a screenplay adapted by Rae Red.

The novel, which came out in 2013, chronicles the lives of two Filipino women -- Amparo, a quiet socialite born into a wealthy family, and Beverly, a wide-eyed mail-order bride -- who migrate to California and discover hidden truths as their stories meet and intertwine.

"I wanted to do 'The Mango Bride' because it's the best way to connect to a global audience by putting some of the best Filipino talents and stories together to tell an emotional and uplifting story like this. I have long been a fan of Marivi Soliven's writing, from 'Suddenly Stateside,' her collection of light essays about living in the US, to 'The Mango Bride.' She captures the Filipino migrant and Filipino American experience skilfully," Cuneta said.

Justin Deimen and Micah Tadena will produce for the film for 108 Media.

Executive producers on the project include Anna Liza Recto and Michael Kaleda of talent management and production company Bold MP, with Kevin Balhetchet and 108 Media's Ryo Ebe and Abhi Rastogi.

Filming is scheduled to commence in late 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Philippines Sharon Cuneta The Mango Bride
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp