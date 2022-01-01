Cinemascope 2022: Hollywood movies and TV series that everyone are waiting for

By Express News Service

New Year means new movies, music and TV shows - all the fine things in life to wait for. From House of the Dragon and John Wick 4 to Kid Kudi's new album, we bring you all the hit makers to keep a tab on this year. Stay amused!

John Wick: Chapter 4 (English/ In cinemas)

The story is loosely inspired by an incident in Texas involving former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell, who wrote Lone Survivor, about his fireteam's ordeal during Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan in 2005.

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Asia Kate Dillon

Morbius (English/ In cinemas)

Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona

Peacemaker (Season 1) (English)

A man fights for peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. Series originally owned by Charlton Comics and later acquired by DC Comics. His cameo on Suicide Squad that released mid-2021 was much-appreciated.

On HBO Max, January 22

Avril Lavigne

The Queen of pop-punk is making her return to music in February 2022 with a brand new album of pop-punk tunes. According to Lavigne, it is the album she has wanted to make her whole career. Avril Ramona Lavigne is a Canadian singer, songwriter and actress. She has released six studio albums so far.

The Batman (English/In cinemas)

The Riddler plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse with Batman and Commissioner Gordon in Gotham City.

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell

Peaky Blinders (Season 6) (English)

Tommy Shelby, a dangerous man, leads the Peaky Blinders, a gang based in Birmingham. Soon, Chester Campbell, an inspector, decides to nab him and put an end to the criminal activities. The show’s pilot was aired in September of 2013. On Netflix, TBD

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (English, In cinemas)

Following the further adventures of Dr. Stephen Strange and his research on the Time Stone. Sequel to the 2106 hit which discusses his origin story.

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Xochitl Gomez, Elizabeth Olsen

Card-B

Cardi B has stated that her long-awaited follow-up to Invasion Of Privacy will be published in 2022, following two years of solo smash hits - "WAP" in 2020 and "Up" in 2021. While the exact details are still being worked out, she appears to be as eager as we are to get it out there: "I gotta put out this record next year," she said in a recent Instagram post.

Thor: Love and Thunder (English/ In cinemas)

The Thor: Love and Thunder story is heavily inspired by Jason Aaron's acclaimed run on The Mighty Thor.

Cast: Christian Bale, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman

Killing Eve (Season 4) (English)

Being recruited by an intelligence agency puts Eve in the direct path of Villanelle, an assassin. Though the mission is to kill her, the two women find themselves strangely drawn to each other. The thriller will have you on your toes , both with crime investigation and its unique emotional storytelling

On Netflix, February 27

Obi Wan Kenobi (Season 1) (English)

The story after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in which Kenobi faced the downfall of Darth Vader. Star Wars is an American epic space opera multimedia franchise created by George Lucas, which began with the eponymous 1977 film and quickly became a worldwide pop-culture phenomenon.

On Disney+ TBD

Kid Kudi

Kudi's album Entergalactic was first announced in 2019, then 2020 and the release was pushed to 2022. In May 2021, Kudi announched on Twitter that the album will drop end of 2022.

Mission: Impossible 7 (English/ In cinemas)

Mission: Impossible 7 will be the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible film series, and the third in the series directed by McQuarrie, following Rogue Nation and Fallout

Cast: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell

Uncharted (English/ In cinemas)

The main series of games the movie is based on follows Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who travels across the world to uncover various historical mysteries. Cast: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Taylor Ali

The Lord of the Rings (Season 1) (English)

Heroes confront the long-feared reemergence of evil in Middle Earth, carving out legacies that will live on long after they are gone.

On Amazon Prime, September

House of the Dragon (Season 1) (English)

The story of the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years before events portrayed in

“Game of Thrones.”

On HBO, TBD

Grimes

Regrettably, Grimes' next epoch is approaching. Book 1, the auspicious title of the avant-pop artist's eagerly awaited new album (teased to be a lesbian AI “space opera”), is set to be released in 2022, though the specific date has yet to be verified. Grimes is a Canadian musician, singer, songwriter, and producer.

Top Gun: Maverick (English/ In cinemas)

Pete "Maverick" Mitchell keeps pushing the envelope after years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators. He must soon confront the past while training a new squad of graduates.

Cast: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller

Euphoria (Season 2) (English)

A group of high school students struggle with drugs, love, social media and money as they come of age while trying to establish their identity.

On Disney+Hotstar, January 9

The Boys (Season 3) (English)

Superheroes are often as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and sometimes even as revered as gods.What happens when the heroes go rogue and start abusing their powers?

On Amazon Prime + TBD

Stranger Things (Season 4) (English)

In 1980s Indiana, a group of young friends witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries. Season 4 is expected to be coming of age of the show's lead actors and we are as thrilled as you are about how their stories are going to go!

On Netflix, tbd

Ozark (Season 4) (English)

Created by Bill Dubuque, this drama series stars Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial planner who relocates his family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks.