Aubrey Plaza to topline season two of HBO Max show 'White Lotus'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Parks and Recreation" star Aubrey Plaza will headline the second installment of the HBO series "The White Lotus".

Created, written and directed by Mike White, the satirical comedy-drama television series follows the lives of the staff and guests at the White Lotus, a tropical resort in Hawaii.

The first season, which launched on HBO Max in July 2021, featured Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell, and Steve Zahn.

The second season, which will be once again written and directed by White, will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property.

Plaza will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends.

Actor Michael Imperioli of "The Sopranos" fame will feature in the show as Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son.

Both will be series regulars in season two, which is also rumoured to feature the return of season one favourite Jennifer Coolidge.

"The White Lotus" season two will be executive produced by White along with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Plaza, who has also featured in movies such as "Black Bear", "Ingrid Goes West" and "Happiest Season", will next star in filmmaker Guy Ritchie's "Operation Fortune" and Hulu drama series "Olga Dies Dreaming".