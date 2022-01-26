STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steve Carell, John Krasinski to reunite for Paramount's film 'If'

The story is reportedly based on Krasinski's original idea about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination.

Published: 26th January 2022

'The Office' co stars John Krasinski reconnects with Steve Carell.

'The Office' co stars John Krasinski reconnects with Steve Carell. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Office" alum Steve Carell is set to reunite with John Krasinski for a family movie, titled "If".

Krasinski will direct and star opposite actor Ryan Reynolds in the movie, which has been set up at Paramount Pictures.

The story is based on Krasinski's original idea about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination, according to Variety.

Carell has joined the cast of the film along with "Roots" star Louis Gossett Jr, "Minari" breakout Alan Kim and "The Walking Dead" actor Cailey Fleming.

"If" will also feature British stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023.

Carell and Krasinski previously worked together on hit sitcom "The Office", which was adapted from the British series of the same name.

Carell starred as Michael Scott, the head of the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, while Krasinski played Jim Halpert.

The multiple Emmy-winning show ran for nine seasons on NBC from 2005 to 2013.

