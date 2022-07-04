Singer Halsey reveals suffering three miscarriages, says 'abortion saved my life' in op-ed

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer Halsey has stated that giving birth to her first child after suffering multiple pregnancy losses did not lessen her support for abortion rights.

According to E! News, Halsey penned an op-ed in Vogue on July 1 amid the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn the Roe. v. Wade ruling that had recognized the constitutional right to abortion in the United States for nearly 50 years.

"Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion. The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it," Halsey wrote.

Previously, she had spoken out publicly about one of her past miscarriages, saying she suffered one while on tour in 2015. In the op-ed, Halsey wrote that she "miscarried three times" before her24th birthday, adding, "It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy."

"One of my miscarriages required 'aftercare,' a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention. During this procedure, I cried. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life," continued the 27-year-old singer.

Medical terms for miscarriages--used in billing and insurance claims--include "spontaneous abortions," "missed abortions" and "incomplete abortions," according to E! News.

If the patient does not pass an unsuccessful pregnancy naturally, they may be made to wait longer, take pills to try to speed along the process or undergo a surgical procedure with or without sedation. The latter two methods are also typically used in elective abortions of successful pregnancies.

"My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his," Halsey wrote. "Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other."

As per E! News, on June 26, two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Halsey performed a scheduled concert in Phoenix, Arizona and spoke out against the ruling, prompting many people to walk out.