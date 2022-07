By Express News Service

Lightyear, the animation action-adventure, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 3.

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Lightyear is a spin-off of the Toy Story film series and the fifth overall instalment in the franchise.

The film features Buzz Lightyear's character and it is said to be placed in a different fictional universe.

