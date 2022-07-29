Kate Winslet to headline HBO’s The Palace

By Express News Service

Academy award winner Kate Winslet is set to star in HBO’s upcoming limited series, The Palace.

Helmed by director Stephen Frears, the show has Succession writer and executive producer Will Tracy as the creator. Frears’ previous credits include The Queen and State of the Union.

It is reported that the series, written by Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Sprya, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe, is about an authoritarian regime on the verge of unravelling.

Apart from acting in The Palace, Winslet will also serve as one of the executive producers.

