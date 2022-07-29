Home Entertainment English

Kate Winslet to headline HBO’s The Palace

Apart from acting in The Palace, Winslet will also serve as one of the executive producers. 

Published: 29th July 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Academy award winner Kate Winslet is set to star in HBO’s upcoming limited series, The Palace.
Helmed by director Stephen Frears, the show has Succession writer and executive producer Will Tracy as the creator. Frears’ previous credits include The Queen and State of the Union.

It is reported that the series, written by Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Sprya, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe, is about an authoritarian regime on the verge of unravelling.

Apart from acting in The Palace, Winslet will also serve as one of the executive producers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kate Winslet HBO The Palace
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp